Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,592,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,159 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

PECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 448.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

