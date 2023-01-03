Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $129,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $51,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,862.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 7,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $129,003.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $454,218.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.