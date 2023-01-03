Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,471,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $461,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

XMMO stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

