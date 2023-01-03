Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.06.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.98. The firm has a market cap of $233.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $138.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

