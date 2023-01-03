Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $447,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

