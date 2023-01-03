Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $54.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65.

