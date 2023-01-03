Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.31 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 262.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 172.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kroger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

