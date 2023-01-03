Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,917 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Atkore by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Atkore by 5,638.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $128.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

