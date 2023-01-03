Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average is $105.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

