Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.38 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

