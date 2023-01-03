Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.41 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. TheStreet raised Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

