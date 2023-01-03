Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,513,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after buying an additional 1,018,769 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 920,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 559,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 239,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

