Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,612 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after acquiring an additional 947,954 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,875,000 after acquiring an additional 624,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

