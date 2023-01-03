Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPMO opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $65.62.

