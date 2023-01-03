Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $1.44 Million in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 321,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,512,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

