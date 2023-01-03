Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

