Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 11,413 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PFN opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.