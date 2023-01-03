Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,716 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,686.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $154.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.50. Sempra has a 1-year low of $129.69 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

