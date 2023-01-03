Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 215 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after buying an additional 98,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Insider Activity

Cintas Stock Performance

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $451.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

