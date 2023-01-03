Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,559 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $220.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.05 and a 200-day moving average of $198.75. The company has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $223.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

