Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

