Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 101.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $214.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.79. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $298.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

