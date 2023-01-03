Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE TD opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

