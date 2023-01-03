Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 98.5% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

ALL stock opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.49, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

