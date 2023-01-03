Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT opened at $179.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day moving average of $184.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $256.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

