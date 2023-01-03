Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,602 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

