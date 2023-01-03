Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 6,375 Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $24.68.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

