Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 841 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 34.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 75.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $145.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.83. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.