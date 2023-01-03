Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 32,848 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $51,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,913,000 after purchasing an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 169.05%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

