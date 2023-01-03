Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,820 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 763,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $40,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 64,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

