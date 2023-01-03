Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,916 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $51,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.