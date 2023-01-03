Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $51,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,172,000 after acquiring an additional 819,021 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -946.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

