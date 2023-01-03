Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 962,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $45,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Magna International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,342,000 after buying an additional 1,115,435 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 38.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 611,350 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Magna International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,536,000 after buying an additional 59,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Magna International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after buying an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Magna International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 484,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after buying an additional 47,148 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.46.

Magna International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MGA opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

