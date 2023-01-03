Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $44.35 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $44,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,225,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Markel by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Markel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,947,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Down 0.7 %

Markel stock opened at $1,317.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -134.03 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,269.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1,234.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

