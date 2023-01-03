Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $50.24 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 592,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $50,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,028. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

