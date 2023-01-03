Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $50.54 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,662 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $50,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 12.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 2,971,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $37,626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 135.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after buying an additional 340,300 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,778,000 after buying an additional 243,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.32.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $247.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.