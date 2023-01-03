Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $46,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 310.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3,362.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Down 0.2 %

PODD stock opened at $294.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,226.63 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

