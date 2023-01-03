Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,586 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $40,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $840,979.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,933 shares of company stock valued at $23,027,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

