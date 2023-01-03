Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,125,732 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,484,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.30.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average of $232.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.