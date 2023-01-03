Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $48,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 162.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 187.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $216.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.20.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

