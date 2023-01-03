Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210,597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $41,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 48.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the second quarter worth about $55,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in WestRock in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth about $180,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. WestRock’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

