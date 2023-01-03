Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,653 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $46,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

