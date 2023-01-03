Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 16,714 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,714 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $47,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 28.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $138.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.41 and its 200 day moving average is $131.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

