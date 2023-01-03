Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,946 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,898,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $42,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AES by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,717,000 after buying an additional 832,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after buying an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,378,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,288,000 after buying an additional 1,053,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -134.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

