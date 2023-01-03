Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 35,189 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,189 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $50,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

