Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 47,311 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 987,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $46,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of LKQ opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

