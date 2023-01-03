Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,402 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 36,931 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $45,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NetApp by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in NetApp by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in NetApp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

