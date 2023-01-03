Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Increased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 6.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.30.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

