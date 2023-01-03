Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 235.0% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 204.7% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in Tesla by 201.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.30.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

