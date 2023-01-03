TFC Financial Management Buys 450 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 110,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,191,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.